Music Video Review: “Youth” by Troye Sivan

The Australian singer Troye Sivan premiered official music video for his latest single “Youth” on February 25th. The music video was premiered via VEVO.

“Youth” is about a house party where Troye Sivan shows us his signature dance moves as he wanders around the house. The party, which is already sparkling with decoration lights, becomes a rather personal affair when Troye meets another boy on the party who really wants to chill. Both lie down on the floor and start partying in a room filled with teddy bears, reminding us of how good it was to be young. He just wants to stay like that, giving up on the old age and living like he was young again. The music video is definitely going to remind you of your best days of life i.e. when you were young.

The music video is directed by Malia James who has done a great job showing us how good it is being young again. When you watch the music video, you know for sure that you can also start ‘living’ again by saying goodbye to ‘old age’. You are young as long as you act like one. That’s the secret of ‘youth’.

“Youth” is an electro-indie song from Troye’s debut album “Blue Neighborhood”. The album came out in December, last year.

