An Emotional Banger “Grey Area” By Grey Ft. Sofia Carson

Grey has called on Sofia Carson for her new emotional banger “Grey Area.” Sofia Carson has developed a habit of delivering hits. She featured on all the three soundtracks of the Descendants and followed it up with a stream of singles. She didn’t stop there and featured on some heavy EDM hitters.

The new song “Grey Area” is a beautiful song that opens with the lines “I don’t need this, but you’ve got a golden touch.” On the next lines, Sofia Carson talks about her fears “That’s why I’m always coming, scared that I’ll say too much.” But it doesn’t stay like that as the song progresses towards the chorus.

She sums up some courage and finally decides to speak her mind, whatever the consequences. “I’m leaving here in love or brokenhearted.” She then tells her boy to finish whatever they started “So, baby, come on let’s just finish what you started. I can’t stay with you in this grey area.” The banger sounds really good and Sofia sounds angelic. The good news is that Grey has also released a music video for the song. You can watch the music video below and listen to this gem of a song.

Watch “Grey Area” By Grey Ft. Sofia Carson