Grey Teams Up With LÉON For a Song, “Want You Back”. Stream Here:

The American electronic music duo, “Grey” has joined forces with the Swedish singer and songwriter, “LÉON”. They have shared a new song song titled, “Want You Back”. It was co-written by Grey with “Pascal Reinhardt” and “Joe Walter”



Grey and LÉON recorded the song back in 2018 but they didn’t share it then. I just want to ask them why? why haven’t they shared such a lovely song just when they recorded it? WOW! I find this song to be a stunner.

I just can’t stop my body from moving to the beat, somebody tell me to stop. I am kinda obsessed. This song is a banger for sure. Enjoy!

Listen to the Grey and LÉON’s collaboration, “Want You Back”:

The duo talked to the media about the song and said, “This song is really special to us, and we can’t wait to see what you guys think. Huge shoutout to Léon for providing the most amazing vocals we could have asked for.”