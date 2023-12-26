Galantis Teams Up With Sofia Carson for a Music Video, “San Francisco”. Watch Here:

The Swedish electronic music production duo, “Galantis” has joined forces with the American singer and songwriter, “Sofia Carson”. They shared a new song titled, “San Francisco” with an accompanying music video directed by, “Dano Cerny”.

The song, “San Francisco” was first supposed to be named as, ”

The Bae Area” but then they changed it to the current title. It was written by

“Alex Davies”, “Linus Eklow”, “Henrik Jonback”, “Hannah Wilson”, “Josh Wilkinson”, “Jimmy Koitsch”, “Ki Fitzgerald” and “Bloodshy” .

The song will appear on the duo’s upcoming third studio album which is not given any title yet, but we can expect that the LP will be released in early 2019.

The song sounds good, production is so catchy as always and the video? the video is more about Sofia, it sees the American singer performing the song on a stage well decorated with lights. You will see the Galantis’ member on a mini Monitor-screen placed by the stage.

Watch, “San Francisco” by the Galantis and Sofia Carson: