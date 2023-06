Editors are gearing up for the release of their new album The Weight Of Your Love in a couple of weeks (2 July to be exact), and have today revealed a new video for lead single and album opener ‘The Weight’.

‘The Weight’ is a good scene-setter for the album in general, which showcases a more epic and ‘widescreen’ approach from Editors.

Check the video below and look out for my review of The Weight Of Your Love next week: