Single review: 5 Seconds of Summer – ‘Don’t Stop ‘

With a video that comes across as ‘Goodbye Mr. A’ for The Avengers generation, you’ll find the visuals are the most exciting part of this pop record that tries hard to snaffle the catchy chart friendly sound 5SOS have previously demonstrated with their two singles, but fails.

The opening of the chorus has potential but it fails to capitalise on it, and ‘Don’t Stop’ just comes across as a little generic and bland, taking the structure of ‘She Looks So Perfect’ but matching it up with a less enticing song musically.

It’s a grower, and will please the band’s fans, but it’s lacking the spark I’d expect from the Australian band. Certainly not heroic.

(5/10)