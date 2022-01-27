Music Video Review: “For You” by Rita Ora and Liam Payne – It’s BRILLIANT!

Rita Ora and Liam Payne premiered the official music video for their collaboration titled “For You”. If you think you are yet to see a music video with a perfectly gorgeous woman in it, you got it. Rita Ora serves perfection in this music video. She is simply amazing – just don’t take your eyes off your screen when watching the visuals.

“For You” serves as part of the soundtrack for “Fifty Shades Freed”. The song is simply awesome and it deserved a great music video. Rita Ora and Liam Payne has given us that amazing music video. The video came out on YouTube and everyone’s just loving it. It’s already got over 14k comments and over 3m views. Now that’s amazing and we wish Rita Ora and Liam Payne all the success with this music video. It’s definitely a contestant for the best music video of 2018.

You will see Rita Ora wandering in her garden in this music video. She is wearing a beautiful red gown and looks stunning. She serves some amazing supermodel shots as she floats in the air. She also lays in a bed of roses (the roses are white though). We also see Liam Payne wishing for Rita to be there, in his bedroom. As the video progresses, paths smoothen out and they eventually get together. The final moment in this music video is cute and you are going to enjoy the chemistry between the two apart from how stunning Rita looks throughout the visuals. Watch the music video below and be sure to bookmark so you can watch it later.

Watch “For You” by Rita Ora and Liam Payne