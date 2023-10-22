Listen: The Cast Of Cheers announce new single ‘Trucks At Night’

Irish post-punk-pop quartet The Cast Of Cheers have announced that the third single from their debut album Family will be ‘Trucks At Night’.
Following in the wake of previous singles ‘Animals’ and ‘Human Elevator’, ‘Trucks At Night’ is another infectious and attention-grabbing slice of jagged pop. Listen to it below and let me know what you think:
‘Trucks At Night’ is released on 3 December through Schoolboy Error / Cooperative Music.
The Cast Of Cheers are scheduled to support Two Door Cinema Club early next year, and are currently on NME’s Generation Next Tour. Here’s their remaining dates:
October
24 – MANCHESTER, CLUB ACADEMY
25 – GLASGOW, KING TUTS WAH WAH HUT
26 – SHEFFIELD, LEADMILL
27 – STOKE, SUGARMILL
29 – NOTTINGHAM, RESCUE ROOMS
30 – LONDON, KOKO
31 – BRIGHTON, THE HAUNT