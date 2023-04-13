The Cast Of Cheers Video for ‘Animals’…

Irish indie quartet The Cast Of Cheers are gearing up for the release of their eagerly awaited debut album Family (out 18 June) with the cool new video for latest single ‘Animals’, which you can see right here:

‘Animals’ follows hot on the heels of debut single ‘Family’ – and should keep the buzz for the album going until its release in June. Leading up to the albums release, The Cast Of Cheers are hitting the road, supporting Blood Red Shoes in April before their own headline tour in May. Full dates are below:

April

UK TOUR with Blood Red Shoes

27 – Concorde 2, Brighton

28 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

29 – O2 Academy, Oxford

May

1 – Trinity, Bristol

2 – Waterfront, Norwich

3 – Heaven, London

4 – HMV Institute, Birmingham

5 – Academy, Manchester

7 – Zanzibar, Liverpool

8 – The Cluny, Newcastle

9 – Tunnels, Aberdeen

10 – King Tuts, Glasgow

12 – Cockpit, Leeds

13 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham