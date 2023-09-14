Team by Lorde
Listen: Lorde reveals track ‘Team’

It’s not often that New Zealand produces a ‘pop sensation’ – I can only think of Crowded House, The Datsuns, The Naked And Famous and Ladyhawke to have ever made an impression on the wider world – so even though precocious 16 year old Lorde may sound a bit like Lana Del Rey, her NZ passport marks her out as a bit different in the crowded world of female pop stars.

Lorde’s latest single ‘Royals‘, the follow-up to her breakout hit ‘Tennis Court’, is doing great business over in the States, and now she has revealed ‘Team’, another new track from her upcoming debut album Pure Heroine. Listen to ‘Team’ below:

Pure Heroine is due for a 28 October release on Virgin Records. Preorder it here: Pure Heroine


