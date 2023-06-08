Listen: Lana Del Rey – ‘Brooklyn Baby’

A dodgy version of new Lana Del Rey track ‘Brooklyn Baby’ surfaced online this weekend, which has prompted the US singer to upload the proper studio version.

Listen to ‘Brooklyn Baby’ here:

‘Brooklyn Baby’ is taken from Lana Del Rey’s upcoming second album Ultraviolence, which is out on 16 June and also features the previously released tracks ‘West Coast‘, ‘Shades Of Cool‘ and ‘Ultraviolence‘.

Preorder the album and see the full tracklist below:

Ultraviolence tracklist:

‘Cruel World’

‘Ultraviolence’

‘Shades Of Cool’

‘Brooklyn Baby’

‘West Coast’

‘Sad Girl’

‘Pretty When You Cry’

‘Money Power Glory’

‘Fucked My Way Up To The Top’

‘Old Money’

‘The Other Woman’

‘Black Beauty’ (Bonus track)

‘Guns And Roses’ (Bonus track)

‘Florida Kilos’ (Bonus track)

Ultraviolence is the follow-up to Lana Del Rey’s well-received debut album Born To Die in 2012 and was recorded with The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach on production duties.