Most Anticipated Music Events in the UK

Together with Ticket Select, our All-noise team has picked up the most anticipated music events this season in the

Madness

04 AUG Edinburgh7:00 pm, Edinburgh Corn Exchange

20 AUG Belfast 6:00 pm, Titanic Belfast

02DEC Cardiff 6:30 pm, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

10 DEC London 7:00 pm, The O2

15 DEC Glasgow 6:30 pm, The SSE Hydro

16 DEC Manchester 6:00 pm, Manchester Arena

17 DEC Birmingham 6:00 pm, Barclaycard Arena

The band is going to perform live with their greatest hits, like It Must Be Love or Baggy Trousers and some new singles. As British most popular chart band that released 21 singles that were chosen as top twenty singles in a 7-year period. The tickets are already available for booking.

Simply Red

12AUG Scarborough 6:00 pm, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

13 NOV Liverpool 7:00 pm, Liverpool Echo Arena

16 NOV Glasgow 6:30 pm, The SSE Hydro

18 NOV Manchester 6:00 pm, Manchester Arena

19 NOV Cardiff 8:00 pm, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

20 NOV Birmingham 7:00 pm, Genting Arena

25 NOV London 6:00 pm, SSE Arena, Wembley

One of the most popular English soul pop bands is going to perform live in August. With the frontman and songwriter Mick Hucknall, the band is taking the headline spots in the UK. The band has officially stopped their career but they are going to hold a few appearances this summer where they will perform their best-selling songs.

Ronan Keating

06 SEP Belfast 7:00 pm, Waterfront Hall Auditorium

10 SEP Cardiff 9:00 pm, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

12 SEP Bristol 7:00 pm, Colston Hall

15 SEP Newcastle Upon Tyne 7:00 pm, Newcastle City Hall

18 SEP Glasgow 6:30 pm, Clyde Auditorium

24 SEP Manchester 7:00 pm, O2 Apollo Manchester

27 SEP Birmingham 6:30 pm, Symphony Hall

29 SEP London 6:30 pm, Eventim Apollo

With a 23-year career as an Irish singer, songwriter, musician and philanthropist, Ronan Keating is heading for the UK to show spectacular performance in September. As an ex member of Boyzone band, Keating is going to support his latest album ‘Time Of My Life’.

Nickelback

10 OCT Belfast 8:00 pm, The SSE Arena, Belfast

14 OCT Birmingham 7:30 pm, Genting Arena

17 OCT MON London 7:30 pm, SSE Arena, Wembley

19 OCT Manchester 7:30 pm, Manchester Arena

24 OCT Glasgow 7:30 pm, The SSE Hydro

25 OCT Newcastle Upon Tyne 7:30 pm, Metro Radio Arena

One of the top-selling Canadian rock bands is setting out for a massive world’s 2016 tour and stopping by at Belfast in October. Since their establishment in 1995, they have brought a few top singles into the world, including ‘How You Remind Me’, that was chosen by the Billboard as the ‘Rock Song of the Decade’.

Justin Bieber

11,12,14,15 OCT London 7:00 pm, The O2

17,18 OCT MON Birmingham 6:30 pm, Barclaycard Arena

20,21,23 OCT Manchester 7:00 pm, Manchester Arena

26 OCT Sheffield 7:00 pm, Sheffield Arena

27,29,30 OCT Glasgow 6:30 pm, The SSE Hydro

One of the most successful singers and songwriters is setting out for a UK tour this autumn. His singles have become international hits. The combination of dance pop with RnB influences makes him a real youth sensation. He is one of the biggest names in music today and he is coming to the UK tour to support his Purpose album.

The Specials

19 OCT Nottingham 7:00 pm, Rock City

25 OCT Glasgow 7:00 pm, O2 Academy Glasgow

29 OCT Liverpool 7:00 pm, Liverpool Olympia

11 NOV Cambridge 7:00 pm, Cambridge Corn Exchange

15,16 NOV London 7:00 pm, Troxy

Terry Hall, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter are going to burn the audience in October with excellent performance. British 2Tone ska band from Coventry has been on the stage since 1977. Thanks to them, ska sound of the late 1970s became popular in Britain. The event is very much anticipated among fans.

David Essex

02 NOV Manchester 7:00 pm, Bridgewater Hall

03 NOV Cardiff 7:00 pm, St David’s Hall

08 NOV Birmingham 7:00 pm, Symphony Hall

13 NOV Glasgow 7:00 pm, Kings Theatre Glasgow

15 NOV Liverpool 7:00 pm, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

20 NOV London 7:00 pm, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

With the extensive career as a singer, song-writer and musician, David Essex is getting ready for his November tour ‘I’ll Be Missing You’. The start of his remarkable career dates back to 1963. His albums and singles have become popular worldwide and he is going to show spectacular performance during his 21-day tour.

Selena Gomez

03 NOV Manchester 7:00 pm, Manchester Arena

04 NOV London 7:00 pm, The O2

06 NOV Birmingham 7:00 pm, Genting Arena

10 NOV Glasgow 7:30 pm, The SSE Hydro

One of the top-selling American singers is coming to the UK this autumn. She is heading for her worldwide “Revival Tour” that is intended to support her recently released album “Revival”.

Jess Glynne

18 NOV Birmingham 7:00 pm, Genting Arena

20 NOV Liverpool 6:30 pm, Liverpool Echo Arena

21 NOV Glasgow 6:30 pm, The SSE Hydro

24 NOV Leeds 7:00 pm, First Direct Arena

30 NOV London 7:00 pm, The O2

01 DEC Cardiff 7:30 pm, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Top-selling British singer is setting out for her massive tour to support her newly released album ‘I Cry When I Laugh’. During UK tour ‘Take Me Home’ she is going to offer a spectacular performance for her fans. The event is highly anticipated as Jess is one of the most successful female performers in the UK with gorgeous vocal. So hurry up and book you tickets for Jess Glynne upcoming concerts.

Rizzle Kicks

23 NOV Manchester 7:00 pm, Manchester Academy

26 NOV Liverpool 7:00 pm, O2 Academy Liverpool

28 NOV Leeds 7:00 pm, O2 Academy Leeds

29 NOV Glasgow 7:00 pm, O2 ABC

09 DEC Birmingham 7:00 pm, O2 Academy Birmingham

14 DEC Bristol 7:00 pm, O2 Academy Bristol

HipHop fans will be thrilled to see Rizzle Kicks on the stage. Consisting of Jordan Rizzle’ Stephens and Harley Sylvester’ Alexander-Sule, the UK band has seen tremendous success since its start in 2008 and headlined multiple charts.

The fans of pop, hip-hop, rock or other styles will be able to find an event they’ve been anticipating to visit in their city. Visit Ticket Select website to browse through more music event options and book the best seats.