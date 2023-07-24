Listen To ‘The Lion King: The Gift’By Beyonce + Music Video For “Spirit” & “Bigger”

Beyonce has gifted her fans with “The Lion King: The Gift.” The album came out on 19th along with the music video for “Spirit” and a couple of days later, Beyonce expanded on the music video, making it even better and fancier by adding “Bigger” to it. It’s a true gift from the iconic singer and we should be totally grateful to her for that.

Beyonce is also featuring in the film as a voice artist for Nala. While talking about the track, she told her fans that it’s a gift, a love letter from Africa.

The soundtrack features 14 songs in total and most of them have interludes. I recommend you start off by listening to “Mood 4 Eva” and “Brown Skin Girl” and then dive into other tracks and see what you like. It’s filled with gems and star-studded collaborations. Think of Major Lazer, Kendrick Lamar, WizKid, JayZ, and Pharrell Williams.

Watch Music Video “Spirit” & “Bigger” by Beyonce