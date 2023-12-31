Lil Wayne Remixes Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” ft. Drake

It’s been only a few hours since Jay-Z premiered his new all-star video for “Family Feud” when Lil Wayne dropped his remix featuring Drake. The remix isn’t going to have an independent life as Wayne added it to his Dedication 6 mixtape. It’s a decent remix with plenty of personal remarks included by Drake and Meek Mill.

The album Dedication 6 by Lil Wayne was released on Christmas. It came packed with some of the best songs that we have heard so far. You are going to enjoy how Wayne has changed these songs with his take on them without ever killing their true musical emotion. The album includes the following hits that you’d love to have with you the next year.

Drake’s “DNA”

Post Malone’s “Rockstar”

Lil Uzi’s “XO Tour”

Jay-Z’s “The Story of O.J”

Not only that, but you will also enjoy appearances by some of the most popular rappers around including Nicki Minaj, HoodyBaby, and Gudda Gudda. It’s a real treat for Lil’s fans. I’m sure the rapper couldn’t have given us a better Christmas and New Year gift. Give it a listen below. I’m sure you are going to fall in love with this rendition.

Listen to Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” Remix by Lil Wayne featuring Drake

