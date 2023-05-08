Lana Del Rey reveals ‘Ultraviolence’ tracklist

There’s no release date for Lana Del Rey’s upcoming second album yet, but now we have a full tracklist to go with the title and lead single ‘West Coast’. It can’t be long until she deigns to unveil the artwork to us plebs.

Here’s the tracklist:

01 “Cruel World”

02 “Ultraviolence”

03 “Shades Of Cool”

04 “Brooklyn Baby”

05 “West Coast”

06 “Sad Girl”

07 “Pretty When You Cry”

08 “Money Power Glory”

09 “Fucked My Way Up To The Top”

10 “Old Money”

11 “The Other Woman”

Bonus tracks

12 “Black Beauty”

13 “Guns And Roses”

14 “Florida Kilos”

Ultraviolence is the follow-up to Lana’s 2012 debut album Born To Die, and was produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. It’s expected to come out in the next month or so, maybe sooner, maybe later, who knows!?

Here’s the recently released video for ‘West Coast’ to tide you over: