Sunn O))) and Scott Walker announce collaborative album ‘Soused’ – out September

Atmospheric drone-rock overlords Sunn O))) have long been rumoured to be following up their previous collaborative album with Ulver with another collaboration – this time with experimental musician Scott Walker.

The rumours have been confirmed today with record label 4AD announcing a joint album called Soused will be released on 22 September.

Apparently Sunn O))) first approached Scott Walker back in 2009 about a possible collaboration on their album Monoliths And Dimensions, but Walker turned them down and went on to release his very highly regarded 2012 album Bish Bosch. Following the release of that, Walker reached out to Sunn O))) about the idea of doing something together, and Soused was born.

The album has five tracks and is 50 minutes long. It was recorded earlier this year and features regular Sunn O))) members Stephen O’Malley, Greg Anderson, and Tos Nieuwenhuizen. It will be available via digital download as well as on vinyl, the tracklisting for both versions is below:

Soused (CD/digital):

01 “Brando”

02 “Herod 2014″

03 “Bull”

04 “Fetish”

05 “Lullaby”

Soused (LP):

A1 “Brando”

A2 “Bull”

B1 “Herod 2014″

C1 “Fetish”

C2 “Lullaby”