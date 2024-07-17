The Black Keys tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am – buying guide

Earlier this week The Black Keys announced a five-date UK arena tour for February and March 2015, which will see the blues-rock duo play Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, London and Leeds.

Tickets for all five dates go on sale tomorrow morning (Friday 18 July) at 9am. Here’s the link to buy them from Ticketmaster:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for The Black Keys UK arena tour here[/box]

With a big album in the bag and successful festival shows under their belt, tickets for the gigs are expected to be in high demand tomorrow morning. To make sure you stand a chance of getting tickets make sure the above link is open and ready before 9am tomorrow.

Here’s all you need to know about The Black Keys tickets:

Ticket prices

Feb 27 – Manchester Phones4u Arena – Standing: £35.75 ; Seated: £30.25 – £38.50

Feb 28 – Birmingham LG Arena – Standing: £36.45 ; Seated: £30.95 – £39.20

Mar 01 – Glasgow SSE Hydro – Standing: £39.20 ; Seated: £30.80 – £39.20

Mar 03 – London O2 Arena – Standing: £39.50 ; Seated: £34.00 – £43.25

Mar 04 – Leeds First Direct Arena – Standing: £35.75 ; Seated: £30.25 – £38.50

Ticket limits

For the gigs in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Leeds, there is a strict limit of six tickets per person/per card.

For the Glasgow gig, you’re able to buy up to eight tickets.

