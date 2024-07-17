Jessie Ware announces second album will be called ‘Tough Love’ and unveils artwork

Last month Jessie Ware revealed a brand new single called ‘Tough Love’, the first taken from her second album. Today she has revealed that album will also be called Tough Love, and revealed the above artwork – which has a distinct early-90’s singer-songwriter vibe.

There’s no official release date for the album yet, which is the follow-up to Ware’s breakthrough 2o12 debut album Devotion.

We do know that the album will feature collabs with Ed Sheeran, regular Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford and Miguel. There’s a lot of producer credits on Tough Love, including the duo Two Inch Punch and Benny Blanco (Rihanna and Katy Perry) who go by the name BenZel, Dave Okumo, Julio Bashmore and Kid Harpoon.

Jessie Ware shared the news earlier this evening on her Facebook page, but as you can see she’s not giving too much away just yet:

Watch the video for the single ‘Tough Love’: