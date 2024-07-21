Kanye West’s new album could be out in September – new single ‘All Day’ on the way

Kanye West has a big cover piece in this months GQ, which has been published online today.

As you would expect with a Kanye interview, it features a lot of choice quotes ranging from his child, his marriage, Jay Z etc. etc… What i’m most interested in is the news of his next album – the follow-up to last years Yeezus.

Kanye revealed some exciting news about his new album, saying he’s looking at releasing it this autumn: “I think most likely September. I go back and forth. Like, should it be September or should it be October? Should it be November?”

The rapper also revealed he already has the lead single primed and ready to drop. It’s called ‘All Day’ and should get it’s first airing “in the next couple of weeks”.

So watch this space, as it looks like the next couple of months are going to see a lot of Kanye-related activity!