Messed Up Kids EP
25 MAR

Jake Bugg to release ‘Messed Up Kids’ as EP with three new tracks – watch the video

Nottingham troubadour Jake Bugg is releasing ‘Messed Up Kids’ – the latest track taken from second album Shangri La – as a four-track EP on 12 May.

The EP will feature three brand new tracks that were recorded during the Shangri La sessions with producer Rick Rubin: ‘A Change In The Air’, ‘Strange Creatures’ and ‘The Odds’. It will be available as either a digital download or a 10inch vinyl – more details of which you can find at Bugg’s official store.

Watch the video for ‘Messed Up Kids’:

Here’s the cover of the EP:

Jake Bugg has also confirmed he will be releasing a live EP for this years Record Store Day (19 April) called ‘Live At Silver Platters, Seattle’, which features recordings of his performance at the Seattle venue in January.

Post Author: Luke Glassford

