What’s coming out for Record Store Day 2014?

As you may or may not be aware, Record Store Day – the one day in the year that see’s bands release limited edition rarities in record stores – will soon be upon us again. Today the full list of releases set to hit stores on 19 April has been released.
Highlights of this years Record Store Day include:
David Bowie – ‘1984 picture disc’ – 7 inch vinyl
Broken Bells – ‘Holding On For Life‘ – 12 inch vinyl
Jake Bugg – ‘Live At Silver Platters’ – CD & 12 inch vinyl
Cage The Elephant – ‘Take It Or Leave It’ – 7 inch vinyl
CHVRCHES – ‘Recover EP’ – 12 inch vinyl
The Cure/Dinosaur Jr – ‘Side By Side Series’ – 7 inch vinyl
Disclosure – ‘Apollo’ – CD & 12 inch vinyl
Foals – ‘Live At Royal Albert Hall’ – 12 inch vinyl
Joy Division – ‘An Ideal For Living’ – 12 inch vinyl
Nirvana – ‘Pennyroyal Tea / I Hate Myself And Want To Die – 7 inch vinyl
Oasis – ‘Supersonic’ – 12 inch vinyl
Tame Impala – ‘Live Versions‘ – vinyl
There’s loads more of releases coming out for Record Store Day on 19 April. To see them all, head over to the official site here.
To find out what music shops near you are participating, you can check here: www.recordstoreday.com/Venues