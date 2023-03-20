What’s coming out for Record Store Day 2014?

As you may or may not be aware, Record Store Day – the one day in the year that see’s bands release limited edition rarities in record stores – will soon be upon us again. Today the full list of releases set to hit stores on 19 April has been released.

Highlights of this years Record Store Day include:

David Bowie – ‘1984 picture disc’ – 7 inch vinyl

Broken Bells – ‘Holding On For Life‘ – 12 inch vinyl

Jake Bugg – ‘Live At Silver Platters’ – CD & 12 inch vinyl

Cage The Elephant – ‘Take It Or Leave It’ – 7 inch vinyl

CHVRCHES – ‘Recover EP’ – 12 inch vinyl

The Cure/Dinosaur Jr – ‘Side By Side Series’ – 7 inch vinyl

Disclosure – ‘Apollo’ – CD & 12 inch vinyl

Foals – ‘Live At Royal Albert Hall’ – 12 inch vinyl

Joy Division – ‘An Ideal For Living’ – 12 inch vinyl

Nirvana – ‘Pennyroyal Tea / I Hate Myself And Want To Die – 7 inch vinyl

Oasis – ‘Supersonic’ – 12 inch vinyl

Tame Impala – ‘Live Versions‘ – vinyl

There’s loads more of releases coming out for Record Store Day on 19 April. To see them all, head over to the official site here.

To find out what music shops near you are participating, you can check here: www.recordstoreday.com/Venues