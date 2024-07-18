Interpol announce two extra dates in London and Dublin – buy tickets now

Due to the high demand for tickets when they went on sale this morning, Interpol have added a couple of extra dates to the UK and Ireland leg of their European tour next year.

The band will now play two dates at London’s Roundhouse ( 6 and 7 Feb) and two dates at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre (10 and 11 Feb).

Tickets for the two extra dates are on sale now, so get on it if you missed out this morning:

Interpol’s comeback is well under way. The NYC band will be releasing their fifth album El Pintor in September and have so far dropped two very promising new tracks – ‘Anywhere’ and ‘All The Rage Back Home’.

Interpol ticket prices

FEBRUARY

06 – Roundhouse, London – £27.50

08 – Albert Hall, Manchester – £27.50

10 – Olympia, Dublin – €39.05 – €49.65

For the gig at the Roundhouse in London, there is a strict limit of six tickets per person/per card. For the gigs in Manchester and Dublin you can buy up to eight tickets.

As mentioned above, the gigs in the UK and Ireland are the last leg of a wider European tour. Here’s the dates in full:

JANUARY

23 – Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam

24 – Forest National, Brussels

25 – Palladium, Cologne

27 – Olympia, Paris

30 – Fabrique, Milan

FEBRUARY

02 – Vega, Copenhagen

04 – Colombiahalle, Berlin

06 – Roundhouse, London

08 – Albert Hall, Manchester

10 – Olympia, Dublin

El Pintor is Interpol’s fifth studio album, following their slightly lacklustre 2010 self-titled album.

Watch the live video for ‘Anywhere’ and the promo video for ‘All The Rage Back Home’ below: