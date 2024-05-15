The Horrors tickets – buying guide

Currently flying high off the back of their pretty awesome fourth album Luminous, The Horrors announced a big headline UK tour earlier this week running over September and October.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 15 May) at 9am via the below links:

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy tickets from Viagogo here[/box]

The tour will see The Horrors play the following 10 dates:

SEPTEMBER

22 – Norwich Waterfront

23 – Bournemouth O2 Academy

25 – Newcastle Riverside

26 – Glasgow O2 ABC

27 – Manchester Albert Hall

29 – Birmingham The Institute

30 – Sheffield The Leadmill

OCTOBER

01 – Bristol O2 Academy

03 – Worthing The Pavillion

04 – London Troxy

Tickets for all the dates are priced quite reasonably between about £18 and £19 (give or take a bit to account for booking fees etc…) – and as usual there is a strict limit of eight tickets per person, or per credit cards.

All of the gigs are subject to an over 14’s age limit.

Because of the price, and the fact The Horrors are amazing live, demand is expected to be high when tickets go on sale tomorrow. To be sure you get your tickets, get the below links open before 9am and get ready to do a bit of refreshing!

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy tickets from Viagogo here[/box]

To whet your appetite and keep you going while you’re waiting in line, watch the video for ‘So Now You Know‘:

Here’s the full UK tour poster: