Watch: The Horrors – ‘So Now You Know’ video

The Horrors have revealed the promo video for new track ‘So Now You Know’ today. The video has frontman Faris Badwan soaking up the rays in the LA desert and features a variety of people having a variety of revelatory experiences (taking the song’s title a bit literally). The whole look and feel of the video reminds me a bit of Muse’s ‘Muscle Museum’ video from way back when.

Watch it below:

‘So Now You Know’ is taken from The Horrors’ upcoming album Luminous, which is out on 5 May through XL Recordings. If you haven’t done so already you can read my 5 star review of it here.