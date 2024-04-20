Glastonbury resale – all you need to know prior to tomorrow’s scramble for tickets

With the line-up for this years Worthy Farm festival getting everyone excited, and the fact that the festival sold out in a matter of hours in October – tomorrow’s ticket ‘resale’ is expected to be something of a mad scramble. If, like me, you’re going to be braving the rush then you can probably expect a Sunday morning spent being on hold on the phone and endlessly refreshing web pages – with the added frustration of website crashes while you see people on Twitter boasting about getting tickets.

If you want to be one of the lucky ones boasting on Twitter, you’ll need to first of all know what you need to do to get resale tickets – so I’ve put the below guide together for you:

When is the Glastonbury ticket resale?

The resale opens tomorrow (Sunday 21 April) at 9am.

Who can buy resale tickets?

Only those who have previously registered to buy tickets will be eligible for resale tickets. Registration closed on 15 April, so if you haven’t applied and got your registration number already then unfortunately you have no chance of going to this years Glastonbury festival.

If your heart just skipped a beat because you’ve just realised you might not have registered, you may be in luck if you have previously registered for any Glastonbury festival since 2007. You can check if you are already registered by clicking here.

How many tickets will be available?

Festival organisers make a point of never revealing the exact number, but you’d have to expect there’ll be very few tickets available (probably in the hundreds or low thousands I’d imagine).

How can resale tickets be purchased?

Resale tickets will be available to buy online at glastonbury.seetickets.com and via the See Tickets booking line on 0844 412 4635.

How much are the tickets?

Unlike in October when ticket buyers just had to pay a deposit to reserve their tickets, resale tickets are on sale for the full price of £205 plus £5 booking fee and an added £6 postage cost per order. Tickets must be paid via a debit card if you are booking from the UK.

How many tickets can an individual buy in the resale?

You can buy up to 4 tickets in tomorrow’s resale – but you will need each individuals registration details if you are going to buy tickets for them. So if you haven’t done so already, get yourself organised and get everyone’s registration number and postcode.

I think that just about covers everything you need to know. If I’ve missed anything important off please add it in the comments below.

Good luck!