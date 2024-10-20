Foals name new album ‘Holy Fire’

Foals have revealed the title of their highly-anticipated third album will be Holy Fire.

The band’s Edwin Congreave revealed the album title on Foals’ Facebook page yesterday, saying:

word up. big news from our thirrrd rekid. namely: the name. it’s called HOLY FIRE. and it’s like meaningful or something. dig it, or don’t. either way it’s coming soon. thanks to everyone who bought tickets for our mini tour this winter. like we said elsewhere it is only a tease, and for us to get back “into it”, so don’t stress if you missed out, or if we weren’t coming near to your home… because there will be many, many more shows coming up. hold tight. edwin.

No word yet on when Holy Fire will be released, but the smart money is on an early-2013 release.

Foals recently announced a short and intimate tour over November and December, click here for the full dates and ticket details – Foals UK tour dates.

Watch the video for Foals’ single ‘Blue Blood’:





