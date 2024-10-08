Foals UK tour dates announced…

Foals have announced an 11-date UK tour to take place over November and December – in a few venues you might not expect. After the dates were revealed, singer Yannis Philippakis said on Twitter:

super excited to be getting into some dank & dirty sweatbox shows. Gonna be killer — Yannis Philippakis (@YnnsPhilippakis) October 8, 2012

Foals, who you can see above performing ‘Spanish Sahara’, have been in the studio for much of 2012 working on the follow-up to acclaimed second album Total Life Forever – so it’s thought these coming live dates will see them try out some new material.

Here’s the dates in full:

NOVEMBER

28 Queens Social Club, Sheffield

29 Lock 42, Leicester

30 Sugarmill, Stoke

DECEMBER

02 Leopard, Doncaster

03 The Venue, Derby

04 Guildhall, Gloucester

06 Cellar, Southampton

07 Sixty Million Postcards, Bournemouth

08 West End Centre, Aldershot

10 Concorde 2, Brighton

11 The Forum, Tunbridge Wells



