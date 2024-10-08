08 OCT

Foals UK tour dates announced…

Foals have announced an 11-date UK tour to take place over November and December – in a few venues you might not expect. After the dates were revealed, singer Yannis Philippakis said on Twitter:

Foals, who you can see above performing ‘Spanish Sahara’, have been in the studio for much of 2012 working on the follow-up to acclaimed second album Total Life Forever – so it’s thought these coming live dates will see them try out some new material.

Here’s the dates in full:

NOVEMBER
28 Queens Social Club, Sheffield
29 Lock 42, Leicester
30 Sugarmill, Stoke

DECEMBER
02 Leopard, Doncaster
03 The Venue, Derby
04 Guildhall, Gloucester
06 Cellar, Southampton
07 Sixty Million Postcards, Bournemouth
08 West End Centre, Aldershot
10 Concorde 2, Brighton
11 The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

