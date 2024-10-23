Deftones reveal UK tour dates

US rock legends Deftones have announced their touring plans for 2013 in support of their forthcoming new album Koi No Yokan.

The group will play five dates in the UK in February as part of the European leg of their tour:

Feb 15 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

Fed 16 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

Feb 18 Manchester, UK – Academy

Feb 19 Birmingham, UK – Academy

Feb 20 London, UK – Brixton Academy

Feb 22 Paris, France – Trianon

Feb 25 Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit

Feb 26 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

Pre-sale tickets for all the above gigs go on sale at 10am tomorrow (24 October) – check out the Deftones website for details.

Koi No Yokan is set for release on 12 November, and features the singles ‘Leathers’, and ‘Tempest’ – both of which are included in this handy little set of Deftones songs:

