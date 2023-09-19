Listen: Deftones release new track ‘Leathers’

Deftones have released the first track taken from their upcoming seventh studio album, Koi No Yokan. Listen to ‘Leathers’ below and let me know what you think in the comments at the bottom:

‘Leathers’ is currently available as a free download from Deftones website for a limited time only. The first single proper from Koi No Yokan will be ‘Tempest‘, which is set for release on 9 October.

Koi No Yokan will be released on 12 November. Here’s the full tracklist:

‘Poltergeist (Roller Derby)’

‘Romantic Dreams’

‘Leathers’

‘Swerve City’

‘Entomb (Dazzle)’

‘Graphic Nature’

‘Tempest’

‘Gauze’

‘Rosemary’

‘Goon Squad’

‘What Happened To You? (Flashback)’



