Crystal Castles release ‘III’ tracklist…

The steady trickle of info regarding Crystal Castles upcoming third album III continued to today – with the electro-noise duo revealing the album’s full tracklisting on their Facebook page.

Anticipation for the album is growing by the day, and judging by the two singles they’ve released so far (‘Plague’ and ‘Wrath Of God’) III could well be a classic. The full tracklist, and a special set of tunes is below for you to get your teeth into before the album comes out on 5 November.

Crystal Castles III tracklist:

‘Plague’

‘Kerosene’

‘Wrath of God’

‘Affection’

‘Pale Flesh’

‘Sad Eyes’

‘Insulin’

‘Transgender’

‘Violent Yout’

‘Telepath’

‘Mercenary’

‘Child I Will Hurt You’





