Watch: Crystal Castles – ‘Plague’ video

Things are definitely starting to move on the Crystal Castles front as they prepare for the release of their third album at some point this year (which will probably be called Crystal Castles III). Not only have they released a promo video for their recent track ‘Plague’, they have also announced they will be unleashing a new track online tomorrow (Wednesday 26 September) called ‘Wrath Of God’.

Here’s the (slighty) disturbing video for ‘Plague’, which was directed by Ivan Grbin and features scenes from cult 80’s horror flick ‘Possession’:



