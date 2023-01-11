Best skydiving cities in Europe

Skydiving is one of the most exciting extreme activities that can exist, offering the opportunity to challenge oneself, facing any fear of making a jump of this magnitude, as well as living an intense adventure that will raise adrenaline levels with all its benefits.

Around the world you can find some beautiful places that have the ideal conditions for parachute jumps. That said, in this post we will show you a selection of the best European cities where you can go skydiving.

Which are the best cities in Europe for skydiving?

It is worth mentioning that it is advisable to start with a tandem jump for the first time, in which you are accompanied by a professional guide connected by a harness, who oversees handling all the equipment.

In addition, all these parachute jumping companies offer to keep the memories of the experience through photos and videos. That said, the best European cities for skydiving are the following:

1. Barcelona, Spain

A beautiful Spanish city of great beauty and tourist attraction in many ways, thanks to its great cultural richness and modern lifestyle typical of a cosmopolitan city.

Barcelona also has countryside and mountainous areas from which breathtaking landscapes can be appreciated.

To the north of Barcelona, from the region of Bages, you can take a light aircraft to experience the experience of parachuting to a height of 4,000 meters, accompanied by a guide or alone, depending on the case.

While descending in free fall you will be able to contemplate its beautiful landscapes and the impressive Mediterranean Sea, the peak of the mountain Montserrat, the Sagrada Familia cathedral, among other attractions.

Barcelona also offers several places where you can go skydiving, such as Empuriabrava (Girona), where you can also make spectacular jumps over the Costa Brava area.

2. Interlaken, Switzerland

Interlaken is a charming little resort town in Switzerland located on the Aare River, next to the Swiss Alps, between the lakes Thun and Brienz.

It is an incredibly beautiful and attractive place for a variety of parachute jumps, under the expert guidance of the local skydiving school, considered to be one of the best in the world.

Helicopter jumps over the Swiss Alps are possible at any time of the year, weather permitting.

Interlaken is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places in the world to see from above.

3. Las Palmas – Maspalomas, Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria stands out for its great tourist attraction and beautiful island scenery, as well as its wonderful climate at any time of the year.

It has the ideal conditions for safe parachute jumps, with the support of an excellent professional team of instructors and guides, specialized in these extreme practices.

For those who are new to this activity, we recommend tandem skydiving, accompanied by a certified guide who will oversee handling the equipment throughout the jump.

Spending a few days on the island and complementing the adventure with an experience such as parachute jumping will be wonderful for those who want to enjoy life to the fullest.

From the El Berriel aerodrome, you will take off in a light aircraft to make the jump over Playa del Inglés and contemplate all the splendors of the coast and its captivating landscapes, until you descend over the impressive Maspalomas Dunes, one of the most emblematic places on the island.

4. Franz Josef Glacier, New Zealand

OK, this one is not in Europe, but it is one of the most spectacular places on the planet for skydiving. The Franz Josef Glacier in Westland Tai Poutini National Park, in the highest mountains of New Zealand, stands out with its 13 km length. This place offers uniquely beautiful and incredible scenery, with beautiful views of the snow-capped peaks of the Southern Alps and is surrounded by the Tasman Sea.

It is one of the most popular and sought-after destinations for skydiving and mountain sports enthusiasts.