The best new albums of March 2014

A new month brings a new batch of album releases, and March 2014 is obviously no different. Here’s my pick of the top albums out this month:
3 March
Pharrell Williams – GIRL (stream it here)
Eagulls – Eagulls
Blood Red Shoes – Blood Red Shoes
Rick Ross – Mastermind
10 March
Elbow – The Take Off And Landing Of Everything
Metronomy – Love Letters
Joan As Police Woman – The Classic
MO – No Mythologies To Follow
Black Submarine – New Shores
17 March
The War On Drugs – Lost In The Dream
24 March
Jimi Goodwin – Odludek
31 March
Kaiser Chiefs – Education, Education, Education & War
Johnny Cash – Out Among The Stars