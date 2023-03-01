01 MAR

The best new albums of March 2014

A new month brings a new batch of album releases, and March 2014 is obviously no different. Here’s my pick of the top albums out this month:

3 March

Pharrell Williams – GIRL (stream it here)

Eagulls – Eagulls

Blood Red Shoes – Blood Red Shoes

Rick Ross – Mastermind

 

10 March

Elbow – The Take Off And Landing Of Everything

Metronomy – Love Letters

Joan As Police Woman – The Classic

MO – No Mythologies To Follow

Black Submarine – New Shores

 

17 March

The War On Drugs – Lost In The Dream

 

24 March

Jimi Goodwin – Odludek

 

31 March

Kaiser Chiefs – Education, Education, Education & War

Johnny Cash – Out Among The Stars

