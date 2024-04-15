Beady Eye announce intimate gigs in June

Beady Eye have just announced they will be playing three live shows in June to coincide with the release of their second album BE (out 10 June).

The intimate gigs will be at Manchester’s Ritz on the 19 June, The Camden Centre in London on 20 June and Glasgow ABC on 22 June. The shows also coincide with this years Glastonbury Festival so could be warm-up shows for that, although Beady Eye are yet to be confirmed on the line up.

Details on tickets for the intimate shows will be released tomorrow (16 April) on the bands Facebook page.

UPDATE (16 April): Beady Eye have just announced on their website that tickets for these shows will be available to buy for anyone who preorders new album BE before Monday 22 April. Head over to their website for more info: www.beadyeyemusic.com

Last week Beady Eye announced the second album BE and revealed the lead single ‘Flick Of The Finger’.