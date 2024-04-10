Beady Eye announce second album ‘BE’ will be out 10 June

Liam Gallagher’s Beady Eye have announced their second album will be called BE and will be released on 10 June through Columbia Records.

The follow-up to their 2011 debut Different Gear, Still Speeding was produced by Dave Sitek (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV On The Radio) and was recorded in London. Here’s what Liam had to say about working with Sitek:

Working with Sitek just opened something up in us. He’s without a doubt the best producer I’ve ever worked with, a real outlaw – he doesn’t give a fuck, no rules. We had a new found focus when we were writing it – we really got our heads down and got our shit together – clear heads, none of that crap from the 90s. It feels like a really special record for us.

Apparently the recording process for BE has included the band, which also features former Oasis members Gem Archer and Andy Bell, experimenting with Protools as well as working with cassettes, samplers and even iPhone apps. Producer Dave Sitek has described BE as a ‘trippy record’ and went on to say:

The strength of the tracks is so high that we got to really play around! It’s rock-band instrumentation, but used in a different way. Liam’s vocals are incredible, all you have to do is turn on a microphone and you’re like, ‘that sounds like a record!’ You don’t have to do anything to them.

Beady Eye released the first track from BE online last weekend. Listen to ‘Flick Of The Finger’ below: