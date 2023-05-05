Albums out in May 2014

A new month always brings a host of great new albums to look forward to, and May is no different. Last month saw big new releases from Damon Albarn, Pixies, Eels and Nas, amongst others, and May is looking even better.
Below I’ve listed all of the albums worth getting excited about this month – let me know what you’re looking forward to hearing in the comments at the bottom.
Albums out on 5 May
Lily Allen – Sheezus
The Horrors – Luminous (read my review)
Gruff Rhys – American Interior (stream)
Brian Eno and Karl Hyde – Someday World
Lykke Li – I Never Learn
Albums out on 12 May
The Black Keys – Turn Blue
Michael Jackson – Xscape
Foxes – Glorious
Chromeo – White Women
Albums out on 19 May
Coldplay – Ghost Stories
Cherry Ghost – Herd Runners
Conor Oberst – Upside Down Mountain
Albums out on 26 May
Sam Smith – In The Lonely Hour
Neil Young – A Letter Home
Echo & The Bunneymen – Meteorites