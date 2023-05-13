Album stream: Coldplay – ‘Ghost Stories’

Coldplay will release their sixth album Ghost Stories next week, but before they do that they have made the whole thing available to stream online.

To stream Ghost Stories, head over to iTunes Radio.

The album is the follow-up to 2011’s Mylo Xyloto and features the previously released tracks ‘Magic‘, ‘Oceans‘, ‘Midnight‘ and ‘Always In My Head’.

Earlier this year, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin revealed he took a lot of inspiration for the albums themes from his rocky relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow – saying:

The idea of Ghost Stories, for me, was ‘how do you let the things that happen to you in the past – your ghosts – how do you let them affect your present and your future?’ Because there was a time when I was feeling like they were going to drag me down and ruin my life, and the lives of those around me. I was very lucky to meet a very good sufi teacher who started to introduce the idea of ‘if you sit with your experiences and the things you’ve been through, they alchemize.’ At the time he said that, I didn’t really know what that meant, but I trusted that it would work, and the more that I was learning about that, the more music just started flowing through.

Here’s the full tracklist for Ghost Stories:

01. Always In My Head

02. Magic

03. Ink

04. True Love

05. Midnight

06. Another’s Arms

07. Oceans

08. A Sky Full of Stars

09. O