Watch: Coldplay debut new track ‘Oceans’ during Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance

Unusually for a new Coldplay album, the build-up to new LP Ghost Stories seems quite muted. Remember, this is the band that used to cause stock market fluctuations with the announcement of new albums. But these days things are much more reserved.

Today the four-piece were in the Radio 1 Live Lounge and played two tracks from the upcoming Ghost Stories – the already revealed ‘Magic‘ and brand new track ‘Oceans’, which sounds very much like a Parachutes song…

You can watch them perform both tracks below:

Coldplay – ‘Oceans’

Coldplay – ‘Magic’

Ghost Stories is Coldplay’s sixth studio album and is out on 19 May.