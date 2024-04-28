Single review: Coldplay – ‘Midnight ‘

I’m all for bands trying something different and not recording the same thing over and over again, but Coldplay’s ‘Midnight’ is an experiment gone too far.
As a piece of ambient music it’s very involving and the mixture of Martin’s vocoder vocals and a mix of electronic instrumentation is actually quite listenable in a relaxing way, but if they’re wanting this song to hold our attention for five minutes then they have a struggle on their hands.
It’s something different and fans of ambient music will lap this up, but I feel this will be too divisive for long-time fans and I doubt it’ll get much radio airplay.
(6/10)
‘Midnight’ lyrics:
In the darkness before the dawn
In the swirling of the storm
When I’m rolling with the punches and hope is gone
Leave a light a light on
Millions of miles from home
In the swirling swimming on
When I’m rolling with the thunder
But bleed from thorns
Leave a light a light on
Leave a light a light on
In the darkness before the dawn
In the darkness before the dawn
Leave a light a light on
Leave a light a light on
'Midnight' is taken from Coldplay's new album Ghost Stories, which is out on 19 May