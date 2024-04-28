Single review: Coldplay – ‘Midnight ‘

I’m all for bands trying something different and not recording the same thing over and over again, but Coldplay’s ‘Midnight’ is an experiment gone too far.

As a piece of ambient music it’s very involving and the mixture of Martin’s vocoder vocals and a mix of electronic instrumentation is actually quite listenable in a relaxing way, but if they’re wanting this song to hold our attention for five minutes then they have a struggle on their hands.

It’s something different and fans of ambient music will lap this up, but I feel this will be too divisive for long-time fans and I doubt it’ll get much radio airplay.

(6/10)

‘Midnight’ lyrics:

In the darkness before the dawn

In the swirling of the storm

When I’m rolling with the punches and hope is gone

Leave a light a light on

Millions of miles from home

In the swirling swimming on

When I’m rolling with the thunder

But bleed from thorns

Leave a light a light on

Leave a light a light on

In the darkness before the dawn

In the darkness before the dawn

Leave a light a light on

Leave a light a light on

'Midnight' is taken from Coldplay's new album Ghost Stories, which is out on 19 May