What exactly does Working in Media mean?

Many people who want to express their creative abilities often say that they would like to ‘work in media’ – but what exactly does that mean? And what kind of qualifications might be needed?

Here we look at the main areas that make up the modern definition of the term and the kind of careers they offer.

Print

Up until very recently printed media was the main channel for the flow of news, information and opinion between people. For hundreds of years newspapers, periodicals and pamphlets were the most direct way to get a point across to a mass market.

Things have changed beyond recognition over the last 50 years but today print still plays a massively important role in the world of media and has many crossovers with the online world too. Careers include journalism, editing, and visual and design specialities.

Broadcast

TV, films and radio are gathered together under the tag ‘broadcast media’ and as such it covers a huge range of job types. From presenting to production roles, script writing, directing and all the various lighting, sound and visual recording positions, the sheer choice of careers in broadcast media is staggering.

Getting the right kind of media degree can help you find out exactly what type of job would suit you best and also get you on the first rungs of the ladder.

Photography

Although visual arts play a great part in TV and film industries, stills photography is a specialisation that has a far wider appeal and plenty of potential.

From print and digital publication to fashion and news reporting, photographers can work across any discipline where a strong visual focus is needed.

Music

The music industry has undergone many changes in recent years due to the impact of the internet and digital culture on general. Today, it is probably more specialised than it has ever been and having the right qualifications can be essential in getting a foothold in a business that used to mainly do things ‘on the fly’.

Web

Of course, the online environment is undoubtedly the most important media of the early 21st century and it is virtually impossible to predict how it will evolve in the coming years.

A perfect combination of artistic approaches and technological advances, anyone working in web-based media needs the right training, skills and education to give them a grounding in the most exciting and challenge media of them all.