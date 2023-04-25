Damon Albarn: Blur and Gorillaz may not be over after all…

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has suggested that there may yet be more to come from both the Britpop stalwarts and his chart topping cartoon band. As I previously reported, Damon seemed to suggest in an earlier interview that Blur and Gorillaz were finished – but when asked in today’s Metro if Blur were indeed over, he said:

“No. That comes from an article which was an interesting take on a very long conversation. I don’t know how we’ll feel when we play Hyde Park. Some days I feel one way and other days I feel the other.”

“If you don’t see something as a career but as an important part of your life, you don’t know how you’re going to feel about it. We want to put on a great performance but nothing’s been said between us about the beginning or the end. “

Albarn was similarly optimistic about the prospect of reuniting with Gorillaz cohort Jamie Hewlett, who he apparently fell out with a few years ago, saying:

“When Jamie and I have worked out our differences, I’m sure we’ll make another record.”

Damon Albarn was speaking to Metro to promote his upcoming Dr Dee album, which is about 17th Century oddball Dr John Dee. The album is out on 7 May, and the opera opens in London on 25 June.



