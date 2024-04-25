New music roundup (no. 10)

Four very good new bands/artists to introduce you to in this latest roundup of new music. Which one is your favourite?

Hookworms – ‘Radio Tokyo’

Not the most pleasant name for a band, admittedly, but names soon become irrelevant when the music is good (case in point: Arctic Monkeys). Hookworms are a new melodic-drone kind of rock band from Leeds who have just put their promising debut album Pearl Mystic up on Spotify. They’ve also just put out this standalone single as part of Too Pure’s Singles Club. It’s a bit more breezy and riff-based than the album, but just as good. Check it out:



Dexters – ‘Start To Run’

Combining the energy of The Enemy with Liam Fray’s knack for a chorus is new London guitar band Dexters. These days ‘post-Britpop’ guitar bands tend to get overlooked in favour of ‘edgy’ and ‘cool’ electro-pop acts, but if Dexters can extend the promise shown on second single ‘Start To Run’ into an anthemic debut album then they might just make it:



KLP – ‘Revolution’

KLP (aka Kirsty Lee Peters) has been working as a DJ and guest vocalist in Australia for a few years, notching up working credits with the likes of Pnau and Lykke Li, and is now going it alone. This is the lead single and title track from her debut EP, and it’s a brilliantly loose electro tune with a dreamy, hypnotic vibe:



Black Sands – ‘She’

Black Sands are a band consisting of two pairs of brothers – Reuben (Guitar/Vocals) and Jasper (Drums) Kemp and Jacob (Bass/Vocals) & Sam (Guitar) McGill. ‘She’, taken from their new ‘Introduction’ EP (out now), is a short sharp shock of intelligent indie reminiscent of early Maccabees. Check it out:

