Watch: Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Despair’ video

New York legends Yeah Yeah Yeahs made some headlines last week by revealing they were the first band ever to film a video on top of the Empire State Building. Today they’ve revealed the video in question for latest Mosquito single ‘Despair’.

The video was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Daughters, who directed THAT ‘Maps’ video, and shows the band assembling on top of the building after a long night out to play a joyous rendition of ‘Despair’ as the sun comes up. Naturally it closes with an awesome helicopter-shot of the Manhattan skyline.

Watch the video here: