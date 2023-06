Aussie/London psych-garage band Splashh’s debut album Comfort is out on 2 September – and from what I’ve heard so far it’s shaping up to be great. First up was the awesome ‘All I Wanna Do‘, now they’ve released a perfectly bonkers video for new single ‘Feels Like You’.

Check it out:

‘Feels Like You’ is out on 8 July on Luv Luv Luv Records.