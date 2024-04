When I featured new band Splashh in a New Music Roundup earlier this month, I wasn’t really able to include their new single ‘All I Wanna Do’ as it was only available on Spotify.

They’ve released a video of it now though, so everyone can hear it in all its lo-fi droner rock glory:

‘All I Wanna Do’ is out on 27 May and is taken from Splashh’s debut album Comfort, which is out 3 June – both on LuvLuvLuv Records.