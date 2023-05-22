Watch: La Roux – ‘Let Me Down Gently’

Synth-pop dup La Roux have today released a video to accompany new track ‘Let Me Down Gently‘, the first taste of their new album Trouble In Paradise.
The video, directed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, does a good job of mirroring the tracks development from gloomy claustrophobia to widescreen synth optimism.
Check it out:
The upcoming Trouble In Paradise is the long-awaited follow-up to La Roux’s 2009 debut album and is out on 7 July via Polydor.
As well as announcing the new album this week, La Roux also confirmed a full UK tour in November. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning – buy them below:
La Roux UK Tour Dates
November 2014:
06 Glasgow, O2 ABC
07 Leeds, Metropolitan University
08 Birmingham, The Institute
10 Bristol, O2 Academy
12 London, Shepherds Bush Empire
14 Norwich, UEA
15 Oxford, O2 Academy
16 Manchester, Ritz