Watch: Jake Bugg – ‘Broken’ video

‘Broken’ is one of many highlights on Jake Bugg’s superb self-titled debut album, but even so it’s been decided that it needs a makeover from none over than super-producer du jour Rick Rubin.

This new version adds a bit more gloss to the track with some lush strings and dominant percussion, which may make it sound a bit more ‘commercial’ but for me it detracts from the original’s raw and delicate appeal. The very American-style video doesn’t help either. Judge for yourself:

Here’s what Bugg had to say about his time working with Rick Rubin:

When I first met Rick I wasn’t aware of all he had done and how well renowned he was but I think that helped and so I just cracked on and recorded my tunes. The whole experience was inspiring. I learnt a lot from Rick. I also got the opportunity to work with some of the best players in the world which has made me become much better as well.

The ‘best players in the world’ he’s referring to are Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Chad Smith, who plays drums on this version of ‘Broken’, and David Campbell – who has previously provided string arrangements for Metallica.