Watch: Beady Eye – ‘Second Bite Of The Apple’ video

I gotta say, the more I hear this the more I like it. Beady Eye went into the studio with much-lauded producer Dave Sitek to record new album BE, and it seems he has managed to add some much needed substance to Liam and co’s sound.

‘Second Bite Of The Apple’ is the second track we’ve heard from BE, and like ‘Flick Of The Finger‘, it sounds much more interesting than the lifeless ‘dad rock’ of their debut album.

The video for ‘Second Bite Of The Apple’ was released today, and it has Liam in full-on Lennon-mode amid some hazy psychedelic camera work. Doesn’t really add much to the song to be honest, but there’s worse ways to spend three-and-a-half minutes. Check it out:

BE is Beady Eye’s follow-up to 2011 debut album Different Gear, Still Speeding, and is out on 10 June.