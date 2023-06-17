Watch: Arctic Monkeys – ‘Snap Out Of It’ video

If recent revelations about YouTube taking down music videos are true, then you better watch this one quick! Arctic Monkeys’ label Domino Records is alleged to be one of the independent labels that are refusing to sign YouTube’s new licensing deal – so there could soon be a big Arctic Monkeys shaped hole on the popular video sharing platform.

Until then, though, you can watch the Sheffield bands video for latest AM offering ‘Snap Out Of It’ below. The video was directed by some people who call themselves Focus Creeps and follows actress Stephanie Sigman going about her day – swimming, cooking, crying and watching the Arctic Monkeys in the studio, as you do…

Here’s the video:

Read my review of Arctic Monkey’s latest album AM here.