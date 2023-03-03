Stream Ed Sheeran’s Album “÷ ” (Divide) : Full Album Review

Ed Sheeran has taken three years to give us his new album. But it’s finally here and it’s awesome.

The new album “÷” (Divide) was set for a March release but something happened and British singer-songwriter decided to release it now. Whatever the reason, we absolutely love it. You can stream the full album on Spotify (just scroll down and start streaming from the Spotify player I’d embed below).

If you have been following Ed, it would be no surprise that this album has a mathematical name. His earlier album also used maths symbols. But we think it’s enough now and Ed should stop it with this third album. Three are good to show that you find maths fascinating. We want to see something different from Ed as far as album titles are concerned.

This new Ed Sheeran album Divide has 12 original songs. That’s for the standard edition. If you want more, buy the Deluxe edition which has 16 songs.

The songs in this album are mostly written by Ed. Even the ones he didn’t write fully, he has credits as co-writer. He worked with many different producers in his album such as Benny Blanc, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac. The album had two lead singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill”. Below is a list of all sixteen tracks from the Deluxe version.

Eraser Castle On the Hill Dive Shape of You Perfect Galway Girl Happier Hearts Don’t Break Around Here New Man What Do I Know? How Would You Feel (Paean) Supermarket Flowers Barcelona Bibia Be Ye Ye Nancy Mulligan Save Myself

You can stream the full album below.

Stream Full Album: “÷” (Divide) by Ed Sheeran